Prime Video Announces India Slate Including Horror Series ‘Adhura’, Starring Rasika Dugal; Telugu YA Drama ‘Hostel Days’ 

Prime Video has announced a slate of upcoming releases for its India service ahead of Prime Day 2023 (July 15-16 in India), including horror series Adhura and a Telugu adaptation of hit YA drama Hostel Days.

Rasika Dugal, known for her role in Emmy-award winning show Delhi Crime, is heading the cast of Adhura, along with Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora and Poojan Chhabra. The seven-episode series is produced by Emmay Entertainment (Mumbai Diaries, Rocket Boys) and co-directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla.

The story unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as a series of supernatural events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. The series will start streaming from July 7.

Hostel Days, which launches July 13, is a Telugu version of the hit Hindi-language YA drama about a group of students boarding together at an engineering college.

Also upcoming on Prime Video India are two Tamil-language productions – superhero film Veeran (June 30) and series Sweet Kaaram Coffee (July 6), following three women from different generations rekindling their love for life.

Recent Prime Video India launches include Hindi romantic series Jee Karda, starring Tamannaah Bhatia; Telugu movie Anni Manchi Sakunamule; Prime Video original Hindi movie Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut; and the Hindi version of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical action movie Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Upcoming English-language launches include Jack Ryan Season 4 (June 30), Babylon (July 5) and Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (July 14), following the recent launch of action thriller Kandahar (June 16).

India is a key market for Prime Video parent Amazon, which recently announced an additional $6.5BN investment, mostly to boost its ecommerce business, taking it total investment in the territory to $26BN by 2030.