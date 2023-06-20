‘Prima Facie’ Starring Tony Winner Jodie Comer Recoups $4.1 Million Broadway Capitalization

Broadway’s Prima Face, the Suzie Miller play staring Jodie Comer, has recouped its $4.1 million capitalization costs as of June 18, ten weeks after the start of performances.
The recoup announcement by lead producer James Bierman of Empire Street Productions follows a strong post-Tony week at the box office: For the week ending June 18, Prima Facie set an eight-performance house record at the Golden Theatre with $1,107,829.96.
The previous record was set by Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, which grossed $1,077,919 for the week ending June 17, 2018.
Prima Facie began performances on April 11 and opened April 23. The production ends its limited engagement on Sunday, July 2.
