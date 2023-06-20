You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

TikTok Partners With Candle Media & Supports Reese Witherspoon’s Search For “Underrepresented Storytellers”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Prima Facie’ Starring Tony Winner Jodie Comer Recoups $4.1 Million Broadway Capitalization

Prima Facie Broadway Review
Jodie Comer, 'Prima Facie' Bronwen Sharp

Broadway’s Prima Face, the Suzie Miller play staring Jodie Comer, has recouped its $4.1 million capitalization costs as of June 18, ten weeks after the start of performances.

The recoup announcement by lead producer James Bierman of Empire Street Productions follows a strong post-Tony week at the box office: For the week ending June 18, Prima Facie set an eight-performance house record at the Golden Theatre with $1,107,829.96.

The previous record was set by Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, which grossed $1,077,919 for the week ending June 17, 2018.

Prima Facie began performances on April 11 and opened April 23. The production ends its limited engagement on Sunday, July 2.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad