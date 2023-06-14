‘Physical: 100’: Hit Korean Reality Series Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Physical: 100, which made history earlier this year by becoming the first unscripted show to top Netflix’s weekly ranking for non-English TV programs, has been picked up for a second season.

Like other Netflix sleeper hits, most notably Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Physical: 100 got off to an inauspicious start, ranking #7 on the streamer’s weekly Top 10 for non-English programs in its first week of release, Jan. 23-29. It jumped to #2 in Week 2 before topping the list the following two weeks.

The survival game series, the latest TV hit to come out of Korea, puts 100 extremely fit contestants, including Olympians, professional fighters, bodybuilders and former soldiers, through a series of quests to challenge their strength, endurance, agility, balance and willpower.

“We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback,” sais series director Jang Ho-gi. “We decided to retain the essence of the show—finding the perfect physique—while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show.”

The series, produced by Galaxy Corporation, will be going bigger in Season 2. The set, which was the size of two soccer fields in the first season, will be expanded.

“I give you my word that we will be back with an all-new season that’s got everything taken up a notch for our global fans,” Jang said.