Phylicia Rashad, Shannon Wallace & Jon Chaffin Join BET’s ‘Diarra From Detroit’

EXCLUSIVE: BET has rounded out the series regular cast for Diarra From Detroit. Phylicia Rashad, Shannon Wallace and Jon Chaffin are set as leads opposite Diarra Kilpatrick in the dark comedy series that is slated to premiere on BET+ in late 2023.

In addition to Kilpatrick, they join previously announced series regulars Morris Chestnut, DomiNque Perry, Claudia Logan and Bryan Terrell Clark.

Created by and starring Kilpatrick, Diarra from Detroit follows Diarra Brickland (Kilpatrick), a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends, and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole.

Rashad will play Vonda, Wallace portrays Chris and Chaffin plays Danger. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps for now.

From BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society, Diarra from Detroit is created by Kilpatrick, who executive produces alongside Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, and Miles Orion Feldsott. Erynn Sampson serves as a producer, overseeing the project for Khalabo Ink Society.

Rashad portrayed the mother of Beth in NBC’s hit drama series This Is Us and was most recently seen in guest roles on The Crossover and Little America and recurring in The Good Fight. On the film side she played Michael B. Jordan’s foster mother in the Creed series and will next be seen in Our Son. Rashad is repped by Innovative Artists and BK Entertainment.

Wallace’s recent credits include City On A Hill, Blue Bloods and Dynasty and will next be seen in the feature film Shelter Me. Wallace is repped by Stewart Talent and Artist International Group.

Chaffin was most recently seen in HBO’s Perry Mason. His other credits include Quantum Leap, BMF, and The Haves and the Have Nots. He’s repped by Trademark Talent.