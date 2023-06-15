Phoebe Waller-Bridge On ‘Indiana Jones’ Future & ‘Tomb Raider’ Priority

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
By Rosy Cordero, Natalie Sitek, Anthony D'Alessandro

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty

Harrison Ford may say he’s done with Indiana Jones, but look out for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena Shaw, the archeologist’s goddaughter, who makes her debut in the franchise’s fifth title, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

With a Disney+ Indiana Jones series planned and the notion that franchises never die many deaths, it stands to reason that Waller-Bridge is picking up the whip and the hat, right?

“First, I ever heard of it!” confessed the 3x Fleabag Emmy winner to Deadline tonight at the Disney premiere.

In the wake of the success of Amazon’s Fleabag, fans have been eagerly waiting for Waller-Bridge’s next big act on Prime Video. Amazon promptly signed her to a deal post Fleabag‘s Emmy wins. A new series was greenlit in March 2022 and set to shoot at the end of that year. Then in January she renewed her overall deal with the streamer with a series adaptation of the Claudia Lux novel, Sign Here, being first in development.

So what’s next at Amazon for Waller-Bridge? And when?

Says multi-hyphenate tonight at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere, “It’s all very much the Writers Strike at the moment, so, we’re all taking a break. But if that all gets sorted, I’m working on Tomb Raider.”

Amazon Studios back in January tapped Waller-Bridge to write a TV series as part of a potential Tomb Raider universe that would span television, film and games. She’d also be involved in the potential movie.

Tonight, Waller-Bridge called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a “beautiful closing chapter.”

When it came to joining the franchise, she said “It’s not something I’d ever imagine I’d be a part of, so every single day felt like a dream.”

