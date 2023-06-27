‘And On The Eighth Day’: Indie Crime Drama Starring Phoebe Tonkin Wraps Production 

EXCLUSIVE: Phoebe Tonkin (Babylon) is among the cast leading the indie crime drama And On The Eighth Day from debut feature filmmaker Alexandra Chando, which has just wrapped production in New Mexico.

Tonkin leads the cast, which is rounded out by Darren Mann (1923), Mustafa Speaks (All American), Valerie Mahaffey (Dead to Me), Lindsey Morgan (The 100), and Tanner Beard (We Summon the Darkness).

Story follows the journey of two small-time thieves who find themselves in a remote town in West Texas. The film is produced by Suzanne Weinert, who also penned the screenplay, alongside Janice Beard and Melissa Kirkendall. Executive producers are Marina Cappi of Cappi Studios and Lexie Beard. Sandra Adair, a longtime collaborator of Richard Linklater, is editing the pic. Adair has worked with Linklater since his 1993 breakout, Dazed and Confused. She was nominated for the Best Editing Oscar for her work on 2014’s Boyhood.

We understand production on And On The Eighth Day took place in Moriarty, Estancia, and Santa Rosa, New Mexico, with producers currently working towards a 2024 release. Tonkin is known for appearances on popular TV shows like The Vampire Diaries and Westworld and has featured in a range of features like Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.

Tonkin is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Marquee Management. Mann is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, The Coronel Group and Webster Talent Management, Speaks is represented by Innovative Artists Agency, and Link Entertainment, Chando is repped by The Gersh Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Weinert is repped by Postiglione Law.