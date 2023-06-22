You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Phil Rosenthal Reveals ‘Just Try It’ Food-Themed Children’s Book He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Phil Rosenthal Just Try It! book
Phil Rosenthal Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers

EXCLUSIVE: Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal, star of Netflix’s docu series Somebody Feed Phil and bestselling author of “Somebody Feed Phil The Book,” has teamed with his daughter, actor and food influencer Lily Rosenthal, for their first children’s book, “Just Try It: A Phil & Lil Book,” which will be published Feb. 6, 2024 by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing.

The father-and-daughter duo unveiled the cover for the picture book, illustrated by New York Times bestselling artist Luke Flowers, which features a food-loving dad who encourages his picky eater daughter to just try something new.

Lily Rosenthal
Lily Rosenthal Cameron Jordan

“We had so much fun creating this book based on our own experiences” Phil Rosenthal said. “I love traveling, especially with my kids. Seeing them grow up, experiencing things for the first time has been wonderful … and of course challenging sometimes. If you’ve ever tried to get a child to take their first bite of calamari, or not make the “Yucky!” face at something your host offered you, you know what I mean. I hope families get a kick out of this book and that it inspires everyone to try something new!” said Phil Rosenthal.

