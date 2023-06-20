Peyton List’s ‘School Spirits’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+

School Spirits, the YA drama series starring Peyton List, is returning to Paramount+.

The streamer has renewed the series for a second season, two months after the first season ended.

Paramount+ claimed that the series, which featured an eight-episode run, ranked as its top YA series on the service during its run, though didn’t give any specific data.

Season 2 will go into production in 2024.

School Spirits stars List as Maddie Nears, a teen stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.

Based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, the series also stars Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell and Milo Manheim.

It is produced by Awesomeness Studios and comes from creators and executive producers Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the pilot. Oliver Goldstick serves as showrunner and exec producer, while Max Winkler directed and executive produced the first two episodes. List also serves as a producer on the series.