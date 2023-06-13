Cineverse Acquires Survival Drama ‘On Fire’ From Filmmakers Peter Facinelli & Nick Lyon

EXCLUSIVE: Cineverse (formerly Cinedigm) has picked up North American rights to the survival drama On Fire, co-directed by and starring Peter Facinelli (The Vanished), which is inspired by the true and harrowing events that transpired during one of Northern California’s most catastrophic wildfires.

The film helmed by Facinelli and Nick Lyon (Bullet), from the latter’s script written with Ron Peer (Goodbye Love), is slated for release in theaters this fall, on the heels of its premiere at at the 2023 Mammoth Film Festival.

Also starring Asher Angel (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Fiona Dourif (The Blacklist), Golden Globe nominee Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Ashlei Foushee (Ballers) and Glenn Morshower (24), On Fire tells the story of an ordinary man thrown into extraordinary circumstances. Dave Laughlin (Facinelli) has spent his life working to be a great husband, father and son. Living in a remote area of NorCal, he finds his world suddenly and violently torn apart as devastating wildfires rip through the surrounding area. With precious moments ticking by, Laughlin must flee with his son (Angel) and pregnant wife (Dourif) if they have any hope of surviving the rapid forces of mother nature.

Pic’s producers are Beth Bruce, Peter Winther, Facinelli and Lyon. Simon Crowe, Joe Fernandez, Matthew Joynes, Suzanne Weinert and Rob Witte served as EPs.

“On Fire encapsulates the extraordinary power that resides within every individual. This gripping film serves as a poignant reminder that where disaster and uncertainty loom, so too do bravery, selflessness, and faith,” said Cineverse’s Chief Content Officer, Yolanda Macias, in a statement to Deadline. “When On Fire blazes onto screens nationwide, it promises an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave audiences inspired. Be prepared to embark on an emotional journey of survival, courage and the unwavering power of the human spirit.”

“Unfortunately, wildfires are becoming more and more rampant each year,” stated Facinelli. “This film is inspired by true events and gives an in-depth look at how terrifying it is to be trapped with your family as you’re faced with only one goal—survival.”

Added the actor and filmmaker, “My heart goes out to any family who’s had to endure what these characters went through and those that are currently experiencing them in Canada. I hope the film furthers awareness so we can find a way to curb these fires. To all the firefighters and first responders, thank you for your heroic acts. This film is dedicated to you.”

Macias negotiated the deal for On Fire on behalf of Cineverse, with Simon Crowe on behalf of Lone Star Storytellers and Media Group.