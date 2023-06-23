Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ Renewed For Season 2 At Peacock

Peacock is bringing back Pete Davidson comedy Bupkis.

The streamer has renewed the series for a second season, which is good news for fans who want to find out [SPOILER ALERT] how Davidson fared after his car crash at the end of season one.

The series, which also stars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, premiered on May 4 and comes from Universal Television and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.

No details have been given on who is returning for season two, but expect a large number of guest stars. The first season featured the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlie Day, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Chase Sui Wonders and Ray Romano.

The first season of the semi-autobiographical series followed the former SNL star as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. Falco played his mother and Pesci starred as his grandfather.

Written, executive produced by, and starring Davidson, Bupkis is executive produced by Lorne Michaels for Broadway Video and is written and executive produced by Judah Miller and Dave Sirus alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Jason Orley directed and co-executive produced.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

“Pete, Lorne and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom,” added Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.”