Pete Davidson Updates His Staten Island Ferry Plans, But Ship’s Launch Is A Ways Away

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost’s purchase of an old Staten Island Ferry made waves. But plans for the project have been in drydock for a while.

However, Davidson has shared a few details about where things stand on Seth Meyers’ “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” podcast.

Davidson said he and Jost are “in the hole” after their $280,000 purchase, but said that’s incentive to see the project through. He said he’s seen detailed computer mock-ups for the ferry’s interior.

“We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, show-you-what-it-could-be type things, and now we’re out to a few people,” he told Meyers. “And it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away.”

Davidson and Jost plan to turn the ship into a comedy and entertainment venue.

“There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue, there’ll be a movie theater… and then there’s hotels in it, so we’ll have a couple of those,” Davidson said. The interior will be gutted, he said, but the exterior will stay true to the look of the vessel.

“It’s all going to stay the same — the same outside,” he said. “We’re gonna keep what we can and just repurpose, make sure it’s nice. But it’ll be the Staten Island Ferry.” Plans call for the ship to dock each April in New York, traveling to Miami each winter.

“Wow, you’ve really thought this through,” Meyers told Davidson

“We have to, ’cause we’re in the hole,” Davidson said. “Colin called me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, can you hop on this call about the ferry?’ I was like, ‘We’re still doing that thing?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, this is pretty serious.’ And it is! I had no idea, I just saw a link and sent a deposit, and now I’m stuck with a f–kin’ boat.”