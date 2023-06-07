Pete Davidson Hopes Staten Island Ferry He Bought With Colin Jost “Turns Into A Transformer” So He “Can Stop Paying For It”

Pete Davidson is seemingly having second thoughts on a big purchase he made with his former Saturday Night Live co-star Colin Jost.

The duo bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat back in 2022 and since then have not found a use for it.

During the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere, Davidson gave an update on the boat after ET reporter asked if he was throwing an after part on the ferry.

“Yeah, if it’s not sunk!” Davidson jokingly said.

He continued, “I have no idea what’s going on with that thing. Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

Davidson continued joking and said he had one hope for the ferry adding, “Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f**k out of there so I can stop paying for it!”

Davidson and Jost joked about their ferry purchase in an episode of SNL from January 2022. Davidson appeared in the “Weekend Update” segment next to Alex Moffat’s character known as Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.

“We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea,” Davidson said upon arriving at the “Update” desk.

Jost added, “Yes, it’s very exciting. We thought the whole thing through.”

During the sketch, Davidson described himself and Jost as “boat people” and said that Jost looked like “you own the yacht they rent for rap videos.”

Throughout the segment, Davidson couldn’t contain his laughter making it one of the most memorable moments of the NBC sketch show.

Remember the complete segment in the video posted below.