Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving After Allegedly Crashing Car Into A House Earlier This Year

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson earlier this month Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Pete Davidson was charged today with reckless driving related to a car crash in early March in Los Angeles.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” Greg Risling, assistant chief of media relations at the LA County District Attorney’s office said in a statement. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

The charge is a misdemeanor.

The accident in question reportedly took place on March 4 near Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue in Beverly Hills. The comedian allegedly lost control of the car, struck a fire hydrant and plowed into the side of a house at about 11 p.m. His girlfriend actress Sui Wonders, who is best known for her role in the Max series Generation as well as her role as Emma in the 2022 comedy-horror feature Bodies Bodies Bodies (in which she co-starred with Davidson), was also in the car, according to reports.  

Deadline has reached out to a representative for Davidson for comment.

City News Service contributed to this report.

