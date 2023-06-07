Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ Episode To Stream On YouTube, Air On NBC Following ‘SNL’ Rerun

NBCUniversal wants to get more eyes on Pete Davidson’s Peacock series Bupkis.

Episode 2 of the semi-autobiographical series is now streaming on YouTube (The full episode is embedded below). The episode will also air on Saturday, June 10, after a rerun of Saturday Night Live featuring host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

In Episode 2 of Bupkis, young Pete (Preston Brodrick) attends a wedding just weeks after losing his father on 9/11 and bonds with his uncle (Bobby Cannavale).

In honor of the subject matter, Peacock is also offering first responders a year of the streaming service for for $1.99/month. That deal begins June 16.

The move to put an episode of Bupkis on NBC and YouTube is an attempt to help it reach a broader audience in time for Emmy voting. With both platforms, NBCU can target a range of viewers, as broadcast viewers tend to skew older while YouTube will leverage a younger audience.

Peacock did not release any viewership data for Bupkis, so it’s hard to tell how the series performed. It has yet to be renewed for a second season.

Bupkis, which Davidson co-wrote with his longtime friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as showrunner Judah Miller, combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and original worldview for which Davidson is known. The series also stars four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Davidson’s mom and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) as Davidson’s grandfather.

Guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

Bupkis is executive produced by Davidson, Sirus and Miller, as well as Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video, which is producing with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where the company is under a deal. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce.