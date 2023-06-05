‘Person, Place Or Thing’ Game Show To Launch On Fox Television Stations Following Successful Summer Test Run

Fox First Run is set to launch Person, Place or Thing game show, hosted by Melissa Peterman, this fall on Fox Television Stations following a successful four-week test run last summer. The half-hour weekday show has been sold across 89% of the U.S. in 161 markets from various station groups, including Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps and Tegna, according to Fox First Run.

Person, Place, or Thing is a game where players ask “yes” or “no” questions to correctly determine the identity of a person, place, or thing. Created by Jeff Proctor and Paul Franklin, the game show intersperses comedy with common knowledge to hold audiences’ attention for a fast paced 30 minutes. Proctor, Franklin, and Peterman serve as executive producers, along with Tracy Verna and David Hurwitz.

“I’ve been trying to get Melissa to host one of our game shows for years,” said Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations. “Her upbeat energy and comic timing work perfectly on Person, Place and Thing.”

180 episodes of Person, Place, or Thing will be distributed by Fox First Run.

“We came together to create something fun, familiar, and lighthearted that the entire family can enjoy,” said Proctor and Franklin. “Partnering with former colleagues at Fox First Run and adding Melissa as the ideal host to make viewers laugh and want to play along will make this show a hit.”

Peterman added, “I’m excited to return to working with Stephen Brown and the team at Fox on a game show that is truly for everyone. This is a game for the 21st Century, with twists and turns that will keep people guessing. I promise that viewers will be shouting answers at the TV from home, but I can’t promise we’ll hear them. I can’t wait to get started.”

Peterman is best known for her role as Barbra Jean on the WB/CW sitcom Reba. Peterman is coming off her role as Bonnie Wheeler on Baby Daddy, which recently wrapped its sixth and final season on Freeform. She also starred in and executive produced Working Class for CMT. Currently she recurs on CBS comedy Young Sheldon and just wrapped production on Lifetime movie The Hammer. Peterman is repped by Darris Hatch Management and Production.