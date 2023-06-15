Time Ventures Into Original Podcasts With ‘Person Of The Week’; Ethan Hawke & Elliot Page To Be Among First Guests

EXCLUSIVE: Time has today unveiled Person of the Week, its first original podcast, hosted by Senior Correspondent Charlotte Alter, which will feature candid conversations weekly with the people shaping our world.

Produced by the Emmy-winning Time Studios in partnership with Michael Sugar’s management and creative platform Sugar23, Person of the Week is as an extension of Time’s century-old storytelling mission that draws inspiration from the company’s globally recognized Person of the Year franchise, which since 1927 has recognized the person or group of people who had the greatest influence on the events of the year.

Alter’s interviews with newsmakers across industries will highlight the trends, ideas and personalities driving the news, shedding light on the way our world works. Kicking off the podcast is a chat with 4x Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke, which is currently available for streaming on Time.com and all podcast apps. Upcoming guests include Congressman Maxwell Frost, actor and author Elliot Page, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames.

Sugar23 Head of Audio Mike Mayer developed Person of the Week with Time and oversees production alongside Sachar Mathias, who joined Time Studios as Head of Audio from Pushkin Industries last year. The pod is just the latest joint project to emerge from Time Studios’ partnership with Sugar23, following their collaboration with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions on The Turning Point, a docuseries tackling the big issues of our era, from voting rights to civil rights, human rights, climate change and the fight for American democracy on MSNBC.

“Every story has a human behind it, and every public reckoning is also a personal one. So every week, I’ll talk to a fascinating person who can help us understand the moment we’re in, from politicians to CEOs to movie stars and more,” said Alter in a statement to Deadline. “After nearly ten years at TIME, 15 cover stories, and four national elections, I’m so excited to dive into audio journalism with the Person of the Week podcast.”

“TIME has been delivering impactful stories for over a century now, and launching our first original podcast is an exhilarating new chapter in that storied history,” stated Mathias. “This isn’t just about embracing a new medium, it’s about bringing our passion for storytelling to life in a format that offers a unique, intimate connection with our readers and draws a new, listening audience to TIME. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with TIME’s phenomenal editorial staff on this journey – their dedication, experience, and journalistic integrity are what make our conversations truly stand out.”

Remarked Co-Heads of Time Studios, Mike Beck and Alexa Conway, “We’re excited to bring TIME’s storytelling to audio and expand our relationship with Sugar23 to provide audiences with meaningful and impactful content across all platforms.”

Added Oscar-winning Sugar23 principal Sugar, “Person of the Week features conversations with the people who shape every facet of our lives. One of the joys of working with TIME is the brand’s relentless curiosity about our world and how to make sense of it. Charlotte Alter has proven herself as a Senior Correspondent at TIME, and uniquely she brings journalistic insight, keen analysis, and warmth and openness to each and every conversation.”

Time’s television, film, audio, and immersive division, which has emerged as the legacy media company’s fastest-growing business, Time Studios has developed and sold projects to such streamers and distributors as Netflix, Amazon, Paramount+, HBO, Showtime, Nickelodeon, ABC and CNN Films, among others. Recent projects include the MSNBC docuseries When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story and an upcoming scripted series based on the history of the New York culinary and cultural icon, Russ & Daughters, which we were first to report on.