‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’ Director Andrew Renzi Signs Overall Deal With Boardwalk Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Renzi, director of Netflix docuseries Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?, is reuniting with Boardwalk Pictures.

Renzi and his North of Now production company have signed a multi-year overall deal with the company, which is behind series such as Chef’s Table, Cheer and Welcome to Wrexham and worked with Renzi on the Netflix series that told the story of two mountaineers who took on Pepsi in the ‘90s in a David and Goliath advertising battle.

It is Boardwalk’s latest overall deal, having recently struck an overall pact with with W. Kamau Bell’s recently launched WKB Productions. It comes after Deadline revealed that Boardwalk has sold a minority interest to investment firm Shamrock Capital.

Renzi will work with Boardwalk to create non-fiction films and TV shows. It is a further expansion of Boardwalk Studios, which is led by Jordan Wynn, and is also behind premium docs such as Val.

Renzi’s Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?, which was released in November, recently won the Critics Choice award for Best Limited Series and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. He is also behind Hulu’s three-part series The Curse of Von Dutch as well as Showtime’s Ready For War, a feature documentary directed by Renzi that examines the cause and effect of deporting immigrant veterans to Mexico, where many are recruited by drug cartels.

He produces under his North of Now banner, which he leads alongside partner Nick Boak, and producer Vivian Johnson Rogowski.

Boardwalk is also behind The Big Brunch, Last Chance U, The Black Godfather, and the Peabody Award-winning We Need To Talk About Cosby.

“Renzi is pushing the boundaries of what a documentary can be,” said Wynn. “He combines a modern pop sensibility with a mastery of classical storytelling to create a wholly original style that resonates with audiences around the world. As our Studios group looks to take even bigger swings with bold storytellers, we know Renzi, Nick, Vivian and the entire North of Now team will make incredible partners.”

“I’m so grateful to Boardwalk for giving us this opportunity,” added Renzi. “I feel so lucky to have found a partner that supports our unique and adventurous spirit, and I know that this is going to lead to some really big and exciting creative swings.”

Renzi is represented by WME and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.