‘People’s Choice Awards’ Sets 2024 Date; Will Air Live On NBC, E!, & For The First Time, On Peacock

The People Choice Awards is moving to the heart of awards season for 2024, and for the first time, will stream live on Peacock, in addition to NBC and E! The annual awards show, which honors the best in movies, television, music and pop culture, will air live on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA,

For the past several years, since being acquired by E!, the awards ceremony has aired in November or early December. The two-hour telecast, where fans choose the winners, will also include several honorary awards and performances. A full list of categories will be announced at a later date. The eligibility window for nominees is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

“The mission of the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ continues to be about giving a voice to those whose opinions matter most – the people” said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Moving the telecast to the heart of awards season and expanding our reach to Peacock’s audience creates a platform for the people’s voice to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans an opportunity to celebrate together.”

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which aired across NBC and E!, bucked industry trends with year-over-year ratings growth on the broadcast network, and delivered 173 million total engagements across linear, digital and social platforms.

Hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, last year’s awards show honored Lizzo with the People’s Champion Award, Ryan Reynolds with the People’s Icon Award and Shania Twain with the Music Icon Award.

The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski.

The People’s Choice Awards also will feature Backstage Live, a behind-the-scenes look, on social platforms.

As previously announced, the inaugural two-hour People’s Choice Country Awards will air live on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.