Peacock Restores Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 15 Episode With Edits Following Backlash

'RHOA' Season 15 cast: (L-R) Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross
'RHOA' Season 15 cast: (L-R) Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross AB+DM/Bravo

Peacock has restored the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 after making some edits following backlash.

The Bravo reality series airs Sunday nights and is made available the next day on Peacock. However, some Peacock subscribers took to social media on Monday to note that Episode 6 of RHOA was not available, despite having seen it on the streaming service earlier that day.

With the episode restored the most obvious change was the opening seconds of said episode. The original show started with the RHOA title card with a voice-over saying “Previously on…” but glitching to a flashback of a title card from Season 4 of the show. (See GIF below)

The housewives featured were Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield and Phaedra Parks. Notably missing was Nene Leakes, the former RHOA star that sued the network with claims of a racist work environment, charges the reality personality dropped last year.

'RHOA' Season 15, Episode 6
Original Bravo

Fans of the show thought that Bravo was being shady erasing Leakes from the intro as she is part of the legacy of the franchise. The edited version available on Peacock doesn’t cut back to the old intro and instead keeps the current Season 15 title card glitched out. (See GIF below)

'RHOA' Season 15, Episode 6
Edited Bravo

Leakes took to Twitter on Monday to express her gratitude for her fans after being made aware Bravo had excluded her from the intro.

“Thank you tweetie pies for all of your DM’s and comments! I see everything you are sending to me! It’s really just a shame people can do these things and get away wit [sic] it. If only you really knew! If only you knew,” she tweeted.

