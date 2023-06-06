New York Anthology Movie ‘What Doesn’t Float’, Starring & Produced By Pauline Chalamet, Gets Distribution Deal With Circle Collective

EXCLUSIVE: Arthouse distro Circle Collective has acquired worldwide rights to Luca Balser’s (Uncut Gems) NYC anthology film What Doesn’t Float, starring and produced by Pauline Chalamet (Sex Lives of College Girls), and shot by DPs Sean Price Williams (Good Time) and Hunter Zimny (Good Time).

The film is set to make its world premiere at the Lighthouse Film Festival this month and will be released theatrically in the U.S. from September with an international fest tour planned in the fall/winter.

What Doesn’t Float stars Chalamet, genre filmmaker and actor Larry Fessenden (Depraved), and Keith Poulson (PVT Chat) as New Yorkers at their wit’s end. Script comes from Shauna Fitzgerald and Rachel Walden (Funny Pages) also produces.

The project is the first from NYC-based production company Gummy Films, headed by Chalamet, Balser and Walden who last month attended the Cannes Film Festival with their short film Lemon Tree (directed by Walden) in the Directors’ Fortnight.

“We are thrilled to join the catalog of independent films that Circle Collective has built,” said Gummy Films in a collective statement. “They have a genuine appreciation for new independent voices that don’t always fit the mainstream mold, and we can’t imagine a better home for What Doesn’t Float.”

“As we continue to grow Circle Collective’s distribution label, one would be hard pressed to find a more perfect representation of what we stand for than a film like What Doesn’t Float, or partners in Luca, Pauline and Rachel at Gummy Films,” commented Circle Collective President Kyle Greenberg.

“With nuanced direction and bold cinematography by recent collaborators such as Sean and Hunter plus priceless performances by stars Pauline, Keith, Larry and more, the film represents a new wave of talent and showcases the city we love, even when it drives us to our wits end. These iconic New York voices continue to push American independent filmmaking forward and we can’t wait to share their vision with audiences.”

Greenberg negotiated the distribution deal directly with the filmmakers.

Circle Collective, the sister/sub label of distributor Utopia, has released movies including Project Space 13, Chivas DeVinck’s The Great Basin, Jay Cheel’s How To Build a Time Machine or, Beauty Day, Jeff Krulik and John Heyn’s Heavy Metal Parking Lot, Peter Vack’s Assholes.