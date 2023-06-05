Paul Oakenfold Decries “Baseless” Sexual Harassment Suit As Extortion; A-List DJ Pledges To Fight Back In Court

Three days after being hit with a scathing sexual harassment lawsuit by his former personal assistant, A-list DJ Paul Oakenfold has put his own spin on the situation.

Taking to social media Monday morning, the Grammy nominee denied the lawsuit’s claims of misconduct and repeated acts of public masturbation against him, the executive who runs two of Oakenfold’s companies and several John Does. In a post on Instagram and Twitter, the musician said: “Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with the utmost professionalism.”

“It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money,” Oakenfold added of the unnamed Jane Roe who worked for him in 2022. The DJ vowed to work with “any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice.”

In the 27-page complaint filed June 2 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Oakenfold’s ex-personal assistant details alleged sordid behavior by Oakenfold starting from Day 1 of her employment in October 2022. Claiming that two companies run by CEO Paul Stepanek — New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management – as well as Oakenfold and various John Does violated her employment rights, the 24-year-old Jane Roe declared that the U2, Madonna and Rolling Stones remixer exposed himself and masturbated in front of her over and over. On one day alone, in November 2022, Oakenfold is said to have acted in the described inappropriate manner on four separate occasions.

The filing from Beverly Hills firm Blackstone Law APC goes on to state that Jane Roe was pressured not to say anything about what happened, and eventually was fired in March 2023. The reason for her pink-slipping was “a lack of work,” the filing asserts.