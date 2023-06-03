Paul Oakenfold Faces Sexual Harassment Suit By Ex-Personal Assistant; Grammy-Nominated DJ Allegedly Repeatedly Masturbated In Front Of Plaintiff

A-lister DJ and Swordfish soundtrack composer Paul Oakenfold has been accused of sexual harassment and workplace violations by a former personal assistant.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in LA Superior Court by an individual identified only as Jane Roe, a 24-year-old woman. The plaintiff alleges that two companies run by CEO Paul Stepanek — New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management– Oakenfold, and various John Does violated her employment rights.

Seeking a variety of damages in excess of $25,000, the five-claim complaint declares that shortly after taking a job in October 2022 at the management companies, she was assigned to be Oakenfold’s personal assistant for $20 per hour. Jane Roe worked out of the home of the Grammy-nominated DJ who has remixed such artists as U2, Madonna, Britney Spears and the Rolling Stones.

Starting on Jane Roe’s first day, for a total of four separate dates, Oakenfold allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of her. On one date in November 2022, the DJ allegedly did so four times in a single day.. He also allegedly once performed the act in her vehicle according to the filing (read it here).

After reporting the incident to management, the plaintiff said she was presented with a nondisclosure agreement. She was allegedly prevented from returning to work when she did not sign, and was allegedly threatened with firing. The filing from Beverly Hills firm Blackstone Law APC says that Jane Roe eventually signed the NDA “under duress.” She was allowed to return to work and was not assigned to Oakenfold.

However, the plaintiff claimed her hours were reduced and she was eventually laid off in March 2023 for what court papers called “a lack of work.”

Deadline has reached out to Paul Stepanek and Paul Oakenfeld for comment.