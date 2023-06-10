You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Paul Geoffrey Dies: Actor In ‘Excalibur’ Was 68

Paul Geoffrey as "Percival" in 'Excalibur" Orior Pictures/Warner Bros.

Paul Geoffrey, who starred as Perceival in the film Excalibur and had many other film and TV credits, died June 3 in Santa Fe, New Mexico from cancer, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican news outlet.

Geoffrey’s film resume was led by Excalibur, a 1981 fantasy film written and directed by John Boorman which retold the King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table legend. The film won best artistic contribution at Cannes in 1981 and received an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. Excalibur opened at number one in the United States, eventually grossing $34,967,437 on a budget of around US $11 million

His other leading roles included Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Anna Karenina, Wuthering Heights, Poirot, and Inspector Morse, among other filma.

In television, he appeared in “The Jewel in the Crown,” “The Man from Moscow,” “Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story,” “The Manageress,” “Spyship,” “Acapulco H.E.A.T,” “Better Call Saul,” and the “Get Shorty” series.

Geoffrey moved to Santa Fe in the early 1990s, and he became a real estate agent with Santa Fe Properties for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Taylor, and three children, Alex, Oliver, and Daisy. No memorial plans have been revealed.

