Pat Robertson Dies: Religious Broadcaster And Presidential Candidate Was 93

Pat Robertson, who built a broadcasting empire and led an influential coalition to make religion an integral aspect of politics on the right, has died. He was 93.

The Christian Broadcasting Network, the enterprise he created from a Virginia TV station, announced his death and said that he died at his home in Virginia Beach.

“Pat Robertson dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel, helping those in need, and educating the next generation,” the network said.

Robertson led the Christian Coalition, founded in 1987, the year before he ran for the Republican nomination for president. Although he was never expected to get the nomination, he made an impressive enough showing in the first contest in Iowa to remain a force in GOP politics.

More recently, Robertson often drew controversy — and some ridicule — for his statements on his daily 700 Club, in which he said that certain natural disasters were God’s revenge for acceptance of homosexuality, among other things. His comments drew condemnation from civil rights groups.

Robertson also was prone to wild predictions, including in 2020, when he said that Donald Trump would win the election and that an asteroid strike would end the world. The show still airs on the cable channel Freeform, as part of an arrangement that stems from Robertson’s sale of The Family Channel to Rupert Murdoch in 1998. For years to come, executives at the channel, rebranded several times as Fox Family and ABC Family, had to explain that they had nothing to do with The 700 Club other than the sale obligation to carry it.

Robertson stepped down as daily host of the show in 2021, but continued to make appearances on the program.

Robertson’s wife of 67 years, Dede, died in 2022. He is survived by four children, Tim, Elizabeth, Gordon, and Ann, along with 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

