‘Party Of Five’ Alums Lacey Chabert & Scott Wolf Reunite For Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie

Party Of Five alums Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Scott Wolf (Nancy Drew) are reuniting to star in A Merry Scottish Christmas, a new original movie set to air on Hallmark Channel during the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Written by NBC Correspondent Andrea Canning and author Audrey Schulman (Theory of Bastards), A Merry Scottish Christmas revolves around estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) who travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, played by Fiona Bell (The Nest), as a big family secret is revealed.

“We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers.”

Chabert and Wolf previously starred together as Claudia Salinger and Bailey Salinger, respectively, on the hit Fox series Party of Five.

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together. When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity,” said Chabert.

“Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever,” said Wolf. “Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

A Merry Scottish Christmas is from Synthetic Cinema International and Treehouse Media. Chabert, Wolf and Andrew Gernhard are executive producers. Edwina Forkin is producer and Molly Mayeux serves as line producer. Dustin Rikert directed from a script by Canning and Schulman.