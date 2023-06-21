Paris Explosion Rocks Int’l Fashion & Design School; At Least 16 People Injured

At least 16 people were injured, seven seriously, in a violent explosion that shook central Paris on Wednesday afternoon.

Local media said the blast had taken place in a building in Paris’s upmarket fifth arrondissement housing the Paris American Academy, a design and fashion school attended by mainly international students.

The explosion has a caused fire and some 200 Paris fireman are currently at the site trying to bring the blaze under control.

The blast inside the building is believed to have been caused by a gas leak, with people in the area reporting a strong smell of gas just before the explosion took place.

There has been no official confirmation that this was the cause as yet.

More to follow…