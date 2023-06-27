Paramount+ Purge Continues With ‘Inside Amy Schumer’, ‘Fantasy Football’ & Nickelodeon Content Scrapped

Inside Amy Schumer returned to Paramount+ after six years for its fifth season – a season that Paramount was hoping could score an Emmy nomination to compete against the likes of SNL and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

However, Emmy voters hoping to take a last minute watch on Paramount+ before tonight’s voting deadline will have been disappointed after it was one of the latest titles to be scrapped from the streaming service.

Paramount+ has purged a phalanx of programming today including a number of original series, original movies and Nickelodeon content.

The low-profile move comes after Paramount revealed last week that it was canceling and scrapping four series: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game and Queen of the Universe.

Inside Amy Schumer is joined by From Cradle to Stage, a docuseries directed by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and based on his mother’s book, Tell Me a Story, an anthology thriller from Kevin Williamson that was originally commissioned as a CBS All Access original and Ghislaine: Partner in Crime, a docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein’s partner exec produced by Susan Zirinsky.

On the movie side, titles scrapped include Fantasy Football, directed by Anton Cropper and starring Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick and Kelly Rowland, and Snow Day, a musical family comedy starring Rob Huebel.

Nickelodeon series removed include All In With Cam Newton, Allegra’s Window, Becca’s Bunch, Bella and the Bulldogs, Crashletes, Digby Dragon, The Fresh Beat Band, The Halo Effect, Legendary Dudas, Monsters vs. Aliens, Mutt & Stuff, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Peter Rabbit, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, Ride and The Troop.