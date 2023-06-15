Paramount+, Warner Bros International TV & Euro Execs Debate Value Of IP & Packaging — Seriencamp

The value of IP, franchise building and packaging was on the agenda at Seriencamp in Germany here today.

Europe-based execs from Paramount+, Warner Bros International Television Production, NRK and Miso Film debated the merits of focusing on developing new projects based on well-known properties.

Susanne Schildknecht, SVP of MTV Entertainment Content & Brand, Europe & Middle East and Local Originals GSA for Paramount International, said that Paramount+’s German business would move pitches with well known IP “to the top of the pile.”

“Consumers can choose from so much content, [so] an IP or triple-A talent makes the choice easier,” she said, but added: “The importance is the story is the most important part of it.”

Paramount+ Germany’s local originals include thriller series Chemie Des Todes, based on a popular Simon Beckett novel, The Chemisty of Death and One Trillion Dollar, also based on a popular book. “The common thread is they are locally relevant, said Schildknecht. “People in Germany will feel relatable to those shows.”

WBITVP Director of Scripted David Belshaw noted that he works with the 23 international production businesses owned by the Warner Bros Discovery division to develop new concepts, but was was also “mining the owned IP” for properties to adapt. He noted creating franchise and “big world” ideas was important.

NRK Head of International Financing, Drama Hans-Jorgen Osnes, was much more down on IP-based projects, noting “there has been no IP[-based projects]” at the Norwegian network “in the past seven years.”

“We have a couple in development based on IP, but 98% is original ideas,” he added.

Miso Film Director of Development and Producer Christian Rank, best known as one of the Danish execs with credits for Rita and Borgen, said the flood of original international streaming series had caused “confusion in the market” but the recent streamer business model shifts had calmed the clamour. “The market is now settling and streamers are picky about [ordering] local shows and about what can travel.”

Rank pointed to Faithless, a six-part TV remake of Ingmar Bergman’s feature for Sweden’s SVT, as an example of how well-known IP has helped the Fremantle-owned Scandi producer secure work.

He added that cuts in the U.S. are “hitting us now” in Europe and lowering the opportunity to land new work. “The optimistic version of that is while it’s been good for business that loads of shows were being made, I don’t know if it was good for the quality.”

WBITVP’s Belshaw said that casting was becoming vital to non-U.S. projects. “International casting comes up increasingly,” he said. “There’s much more packaging than ever before. Big streamers like Apple want you to package.”

Elsewhere in the Seriencamp panel session, which was chaired by Deadline, Osnes recalled how NRK played a pivotal role in the history of original shows for U.S. streamers.

“NRK had a series in development back I 2013, with an American partner who was intereste. The show was Lilyhammer and the partner was Netflix.”

LIlyhammer became Netflix’s first original series, though the Steven Van Zandt-starring series was actually acquired for all international territories outside Norway rather than being an original order.