Paramount+’s Korean Drama ‘Bargain’, Prime Video’s ‘I’m A Virgo’ & Greek Infertility Drama ‘Babython’ Among Seriencamp Winners

Paramount+ crime-thriller Bargain, Prime Video’s absurdist comedy I’m a Virgo and Greek infertility dramedy Babython were among the awards series winners at last week’s Seriencamp in Germany.

Bargain took home the festival’s Critics Choice Award, while Babython was named best in show at the Co-Production Pitch. Prime Video dark coming-of-age comedy I’m a Virgo won the Official Competition Award.

Korean drama Bargain, for Paramount+ and TVING, stars Jun Jong-seo (Money Heist: Korea) and Jin Seon-kyu (Extreme Job) and is a six-part adaptation of director Lee Chung-hyun’s short film of the same name released in 2015. CJ ENM is attached through its partnership with Paramount. The series won the Best Screenplay award at Cannes Series earlier in the year.

Prime Video’s I’m a Virgo, from rapper Boots Riley and starring Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) and about a shielded 13-foot-tall Black man who lives in Oakland, CA and is discovered by a group of political activists, shook off shows from Spain, Norway, Iran, Mexico and Kazakhstan to win the Official Competition award. The series debuted at South by Southwest in March. Here’s a trailer

Babython, meanwhile, marks a win for Greek drama series, which are beginning to gain favor on the international market after years of little fanfare. The nine-part series beat off seven rivals to win the Co-Production Pitch.

‘Babython’ writer Georgia Fotou and Mary Kolonia Piece of Cake

Coming from producer Piece of Cake, the series is billed as being “about a modern Wonder Woman who lacks a common super power: procreating.” The series explores love, sacrifice, obsession and faith. Georgia Fotou is the writer and producer/creative producer is Mary Kolonia.

Canada’s Martine a la Plage won the Digital Short-Form Award.

Seriescamp ran from June 14-16 in Cologne, Germany. The likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and ZDF showcased their latest German originals, while The Jinx maker Marc Smerling was among the international names speaking at the event.

Deadline was the international media partner.