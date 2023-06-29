Skip to main content
‘The Serial Killer’s Wife’: Paramount+ Greenlights Latest UK Drama

Annabel Scholey, Jack Farthing, Luke Treadaway
L to R: Annabel Scholey, Jack Farthing, Luke Treadaway Joseph Sinclair, Michael Shelford and Simon Harris

Paramount+ is making a UK TV drama about a woman whose butter-wouldn’t-melt husband is arrested for the murder of his former assistant, while the streamer has entered production on French series The Signal.

The Serial Killer’s Wife will star Annabel Scholey, Jack Farthing and Luke Treadaway. Set in an idyllic English town, Beth Fairchild (Scholey: The Split) has prepared a surprise birthday party for her husband Tom (Farthing: Rain Dogs). With most of the village present as Tom is the beloved local doctor, Beth’s world is turned upside down when the party is interrupted by the police and Tom is arrested for murder. Beth believes her husband has been wrongly accused but she soon makes some shocking discoveries that cast doubt on his innocence, and she confides her worries in Adam (Treadaway), Luke’s best friend from childhood.

Produced by Clapperboard Studios and BlackBox Multimedia, The Serial Killer’s Wife sees Andy Morgan and Mike Benson (Clapperboard) serve as EP on the series, alongside Chiara Cardoso and Giuliano Papadia (BlackBox Multimedia). Laura Way is the director with Jonathan Phillips serving as the producer.

Clapperboard also made The Ex Wife for Paramount+ UK.

Meanwhile, the streamer has started filming on The Signal, another psychological drama and one of the first fruits of its deal with Gaumont.

Unveiled last year at Series Mania, the show from Lupin creator François Uzan follows a family who have moved to the small Breton island of Kernolé. When The Signal was unveiled, Paramount+ also greenlit a trio of other shows for development including dystopian thriller Futuro Desierto from Argentina.

