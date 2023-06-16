Paradigm Signs Thomas Zambeck and Brian Katz’s Umbrelic Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm on Friday announced its signing of Umbrelic Entertainment, the L.A. and Detroit-based film finance and production company founded and operated by Thomas Zambeck and Brian Katz. Umbrelic will be repped within Paradigm’s Content Group department by Nick LoPiccolo and Babacar Diene.

Since its 2018 founding, Umbrelic Entertainment has built a pipeline of non-coastal, non-traditional financial capital by demystifying the film industry for new investors and pairing them with commercial projects, producing or financing over a dozen films. Recent releases include the Chris Sivertson-directed horror thriller Monstrous, starring Christina Ricci, and the crime thriller American Murderer, starring Tom Pelphrey and Ryan Phillippe.

Forthcoming releases from Umbrelic include the sci-fi thriller Share with Bradley Whitford and Alice Braga, the action thriller Hellfire toplined by Stephen Lang and Harvey Keitel, and director Adam Sigal’s dark comedy Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, starring Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd. The company is also in post on the Emile Hirsch starrer Helen’s Dead, as well as Deep Six, starring Tom Welling and Cam Gigandet, and is in development on a number of other projects soon to be announced.

Umbrelic also operates OutPostX, a full-service post-production arm, offering post-supervision, mastering, quality control and delivery services, through which it provides an additional layer of security and peace of mind to its investors and helps subsidize post-workflows for indie filmmakers.

A 15-year post-production veteran who has shepherded over 1,500 projects to global delivery, Umbrelic co-founder Zambeck has previously held roles at Starz, Sony, Post Haste Digital and Anchor Bay Entertainment.

Co-founder Katz is a sales professional with over 20 years of experience in the technology, manufacturing and private equity fields, who in addition to Umbrelic, is active with The Children’s Center, a non-profit helping abused children living below the poverty line. He previously served as a volunteer with the AmeriCorps NCCC program.

Umbrelic continues to be represented by Goodloe Law and the Detroit-based Dizik, Faber, and Kaplan.