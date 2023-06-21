‘Paper Empire’ Heads To Saudi Arabia; BBC Acquires ‘Clean Sweep’; Yousry Nasrallah Cairo Honor & Telfaz11 Major Acquisition – Global Briefs

‘Paper Empire’ Sets Entire Third Season Shoot At Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla

Cryptocurrency drama Paper Empire will film the entirety of its 10-episode third season at Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning shooting hub and location Film AlUla. Created and directed by Robert Gillings, the high-profile cast will feature Robert Davi, Denise Richards, Kelsey Grammar, Carole Alt, Helena Mattsson, Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer, Richard Grieco, Robert Knepper, Steve Guttenberg among a host of returning and guest stars. The action-drama series is produced by Robert Gillings Productions, Tadross Media Group and Inner Circle Films. “We are delighted the Paper Empire team will be basing their new season in AlUla, we’ve worked with the creative team to provide locations which underscore the glamour, opulence and world-class production value of the series,” said Film AlUla Director Charlene Deleon-Jones.

BBC Acquires Dark Irish Drama Series

The BBC has acquired Clean Sweep, the Irish drama series that follows an ordinary housewife whose dark past comes back to haunt her. Starring Charlene McKenna (Bloodlands) and created by Gary Tieche (Preacher), Clean Sweep sees Shelly make the fatal decision to kill her former partner in crime when he resurfaces and threatens to expose her. Shelly’s detective husband is then assigned the job to find the killer, and the pressure mounts. Produced by ShinAwil and Incendo, the drama will air on BBC Four and was acquired from ZDF Studios. “Clean Sweep is a gripping psychological thriller – BBC viewers will be hooked by Shelly, and how she copes with all of the repercussions of her secret life,” said Sue Deeks, who heads up program acquisition for the national broadcaster.

Cairo To Fete Yousry Nasrallah

Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) will honor Egyptian director Yousry Nasrallah with its Golden Pyramid Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement at its upcoming 45th edition, running from November 15 to 24. Nasrallah, who embarked on his filmmaking career in the 1980s as an assistant to late director Youssef Chahine, is best known internationally for works such as El Medina (1999), The Gate Of Sun (2004), After The Battle (2012) with more recent feature credits including Brooks, Meadows And Lovely Faces (2016). “I’m glad to be granted the Golden Pyramid Honorary Award at CIFF. During these moments, I remember a lot of details in my life. I remember my starting point, as well as my current position. I didn’t do it alone,” said Nasrallah. “Many friends and Egyptian filmmakers helped me a lot. They supported me and worked with me. They helped me to reach my current position. I want to thank them a lot. They deserve to be honored”.

Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Acquires Advertising & Marketing Outfit Shift

Burgeoning Saudi Arabian creative studio Telfaz11 has acquired regional advertising and marketing agency Shift. Launched in 2013, the agency has a large portfolio of local and international clients including MCIT, STC, Alinma Bank, and P&G. Telfaz11 CEO and founder Alaa Fadan said the acquisition marked an important milestone for his company. “Shift’s recognized marketing expertise will complement Telfaz11’s prowess in film, television and digital storytelling and brand-building, further positioning Telfaz11 as a formidable force in the growing local marketing services industry,” he said. Telfaz11 has made its mark as one Saudi Arabia’s leading film and TV production companies in the wake of the lifting of the country’s cinema ban in 2017 with credits including local hit Sattar and awards winner Raven’s Song and soccer doc Blue Spirit. The combined company will continue to be based in Riyadh, with offices in Dubai and soon in NEOM’s Media Hub. “We are confident in the new horizons of creativity that this acquisition brings,” said Shift CEO Suliman Alfulaij.