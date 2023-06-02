Padma Lakshmi Exiting ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years

Bravo will need to cook up a new host of Top Chef now that Padma Lakshmi has revealed she is leaving.

Lakshmi, who also exec produces the show, said that she is leaving the cooking show after its 20th season, which is known as Top Chef: World All-Stars. The show, which has its season finale on June 8, has already been renewed for season 21.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and exec producer, I am extremely proud to have been a part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food,” she wrote on social media.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it’s time to move and need to make space for Taste The Nation, my books and other creative pursuits,” she added. “I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

Top Chef’s 20th season was set in London and featured 16 of the greatest competitors from the format’s iterations around the globe.

Lakshmi hosted alongside head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. It is produced by Magical Elves.

Elsewhere, Lakshmi also hosts Hulu’s Taste The Nation, which just aired its second season.

“Padma Lakshmi leaves behind an incredible legacy on Bravo’s Top Chef,” and NBCUniversal spokesperson said. “Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges’ table anytime.”