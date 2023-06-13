Skip to main content
‘Pachinko’ Director Kogonada Signs With WME

Kogonada Getty

EXCLUSIVE: Writer/director/producer Kogonada has signed with WME in all areas. 

Kogonada directed the pilot and several episodes of the acclaimed Apple series Pachinko, and this year he completed shooting a block of Star Wars: The Acolyte, which will be released in 2024. 

His feature directorial debut, Columbus, premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and followed it up with After Yang which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. 

Kogonada continues to be represented by Ilene Feldman Management and attorneys Danny Passman and Tara Kole.

