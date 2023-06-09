‘Over The Red River’: Myles Clohessy To Helm Western

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime’s Fire Island helmer Myles Clohessy is directing a late-19th century Western feature.

Over the Red River is starring Gary Cairns (Justified) and Will Roberts (Oppenheimer) as a pair of murderous outlaws. Taking place in the scorching summer of New Mexico, a resilient young widow (Baylee Toney) braves the treacherous desert in the dead of summer to rescue her kidnapped sister and exact revenge on the ruthless outlaws (Cairns, Roberts) who killed her husband. Unexpectedly, her path intertwines with a displaced Navajo Indian (Michael Bricker), once a member of the same gang that shattered her world.

The pic is being directed by Clohessy from a script he wrote for ITN Studios. It will be EPd by ITN’s Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland, with production to take place in the Mojave Desert this summer. ITN will handle worldwide sales.

Clohessy most recently helmed Fire Island about a summer vacation that spirals out of control, which is currently available on Showtime.

Clohessy and Toney are represented by Robert Stein Management. Michael Bricker is with Presley Talent Agency and Will Roberts is with Maverick Artists.