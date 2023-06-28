Orlando Bloom Pushes Himself To The Edge In Peacock Docuseries; Watch Teaser

Peacock has ordered Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, a limited adventure docuseries following the actor and adventure enthusiast, from STX Television and Bloom’s Amazing Owl.

Per the description, in the three-episode, hourlong series, Bloom “takes viewers on a thrilling journey of self-discovery as he pushes his limits physically and mentally in order to reach his personal edge of what is possible. Through fear defying adventures and spiritual awareness, Bloom overcomes his fears and learns more about himself, while inspiring the audience at home to explore and expand their own limits in everyday life.”

In the series, Bloom undertakes learning three extreme sports — wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing. “With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Bloom is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.”

A premiere date is TBA.

Bloom executive produces the docuseries, along with Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob. Matthew Akers, Jamie Bovshow, Susan Hoenig serve as co-executive producers. Series is produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl.

Known for his starring roles in The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean film franchises. Bloom will next be seen in Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo opposite David Harbour, which Sony releases on August 11; David Michôd’s Wizards! opposite Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott for A24; and Ian and Eshom Nelms’ indie feature, Red Right Hand. Bloom recently began production on Sean Ellis’s boxing thriller, The Cut, which he stars in and is producing through Amazing Owl. On television, Bloom starred in Amazon’s Carnival Row, which he executive produced. Bloom is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson.