‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Confirms Film Will Be First R-Rated Project By Christopher Nolan In Two Decades

A new TV spot is out on Oppenheimer, the upcoming film by by director Christopher Nolan. The spot reveals the film has been officially rated “R,” Nolan’s first film so designated since 2002’s Insomnia.

The Associated Press also confirmed the rating, with the film containing “Some sexuality, nudity, and language.”

Cillian Murphy stars as American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered the father of the atomic bomb. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Peck, and David Dastmalchian, among others. The film will hit theaters on July 21.

A highlight of the film is the detonation of the first atomic bomb, something Nolan and his special effects team recreated. The film is meant to be seen on a big screen, with Universal Pictures making the film’s tickets available early at more than a thousand “premium large format screens.

“We knew that this had to be the showstopper,” Nolan told AP. “We’re able to do things with picture now that before we were really only able to do with sound in terms of an oversize impact for the audience—an almost physical sense of response to the film.”