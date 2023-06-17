‘One Piece’ Teaser: First Look At The Straw Hats In Netflix’s Live-Action Series Based On Manga Title — Watch

We’re getting the first look at the Straw Hats in One Piece, Netflix anticipated live-action series based on one of the best-selling manga titles of all time. Netflix dropped the first teaser Saturday during the show’s presentation at Tudum. Watch it above.

Based on the manga title by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece will follow the other-worldly adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore exotic islands and endless oceans in search for the ultimate treasure “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King.

Iñaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy, along with the Straw Hats played by Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji).

Cast also includes McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala and Steven Ward.

Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) and Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage) serve as writers, executive producers and showrunners. Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also executive produce.

One Piece is produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix in partnership with Shueisha.