Iñaki Godoy, Star Of Netflix’s ‘One Piece,’ Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Iñaki Godoy, the 19-year-old lead of Netflix’s forthcoming series One Piece, has signed with M88 for representation.

Arriving on the streamer on August 31st, the show created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda is a live-action adaptation of the same-name 1997 manga series from Eiichiro Oda. Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate captain who sets out with his crew to attain the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’ and secure the title of Pirate King.

Godoy was most recently seen in Netflix’s series The Imperfects, centered on imperfect superheroes who must navigate their newfound abilities while dealing with personal struggles and a looming threat to humanity. He is otherwise best known for a turn in the streamer’s Spanish-language drama series Who Killed Sara?, following a man’s relentless pursuit of justice while investigating the mysterious death of his sister and the dark secrets he uncovers.

Additional credits for Godoy include the Mexican films No Abras La Puerta, MexZombies and Go Youth, as well as the series Los Elegidos and Sin miedo a la verdad. He continues to be represented by Viewpoint.

Founded in 2020 by former WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, M88 reps storytellers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates. Other recent signings include Aaron Tao and Winston Tao — the brother filmmakers otherwise known as TAO/S — as well as BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., The Dropout director Erica Watson, Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain, the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Ginny and Georgia writer Mike Guayo, Bravo, Burkina! filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star Siddiq Saunderson.