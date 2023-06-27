‘On Patrol: Live’ Star Sean “Sticks” Larkin To Host ‘Crime Cam 24/7’ For Fox Nation

Fox Nation is getting into the Sean “Sticks” Larkin business.

Fox News’ streaming service is to launch crime series Crime Cam 24/7 hosted by Larkin, who was on Live PD and currently hosts Reelz’ On Patrol: Live.

The move comes as Reelz and On Patrol: Live producer Big Fish Entertainment look to be heading towards court over an issue with the popular crime series.

Crime Cam 24/7 will premiere its first three episodes on July 7 with new episodes streaming every Friday. It will air in the same timeslot as its reboot of Cops, which returns this fall to Fox Nation.

Related Story Fox Nation Sets Rob Schneider Stand-Up Special

The 12-part series will spotlight surveillance footage caught around the country, and reveal the inside story of the most dramatic crime scenes, and show how cameras can help catch criminals and put them behind bars. During the series, Larkin will narrate and offer background on the crime as it unfolds, along with updates on the victims and those prosecuted.

Jason Klarman, Fox Nation President said, “After greenlighting the iconic series Cops back in 2021, we saw how engaged our subscribers are in the realm of true crime and we are thrilled to offer new content from this genre to meet the strong demand. As a former member of law enforcement, Sticks is the perfect voice to bring this show to life.”

Larkin added, “I’m excited to partner with Fox Nation to continue my passion of sharing stories of law and order. Surveillance footage captures the essence of crimes and I’m looking forward to demonstrating how this tool has helped in solving cases across the country with the Fox audience.”