Omar Miller To Star In Indie ‘Naples To New York’ Based On Story By Fellini 

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off the series finale of CBS’ True Lies, Omar Miller has entered production in Italy on Naples to New York, an indie based on a story penned in the 1940s by a young Federico Fellini, who was not yet a filmmaker, and his longtime friend and collaborator Tullio Pinelli.

Set in 1949, this is a story of two children who set off on a journey across the ocean, as stowaways on a ship, looking for a family and opportunity in America. Along the way, they encounter characters both well-meaning and nefarious, who cement their faith in humanity. Miller plays George, an American cook on an international merchant ship who befriends our two young Italian stowaways. He’s a gentle giant with great comedic timing, and a strong sense of humanity.

Gabriele Salvatores is directing from his own script, with Paco Cinematografica, Isabella Cocuzza and Arturo Paglia serving as exec producers.

Most recently starring in Matt Nix’s series adaptation of the James Cameron film True Lies, Miller this year garnered his second NAACP Image Award nomination for his turn in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, led by Samuel L. Jackson. The actor has also been seen on shows like HBO’s Ballers and CBS’s The Unicorn, voicing Raphael in both Nickelodeon’s animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.