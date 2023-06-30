Olivier Awards Sets Dates For 2024 Royal Albert Hall Ceremony, Nominations

The 2024 Olivier Awards recognizing achievement in London theater will be held April 14, 2024, at Royal Albert Hall. Nominations will be announced Tuesday, March 12.

The eligibility period for next year’s nominations is from 15 February 15, 2023, to February 27, 2024. This is for productions across all main theater categories, as well as the dance, opera, family and affiliate categories.

The announcement was made today by Olivier Awards Event Director Emma De Souza. Additional details about the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Established in 1976, the Oliviers are run by the Society of London Theatre. The 2023 winners included Suzie Miller’s Prima Face (currently on Broadway) as Best New Play, with star Jodie Comer taking Best Actress. Another big winner was Rebecca Frecknall’s revival of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, which was named Best Revival, and won acting awards for Paul Mescal and Anjana

Vasan.





