Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Rachel Zegler & Emily Mortimer To Join ‘Paddington In Peru’

Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Rachel Zegler, and Emily Mortimer are all in talks to star in the long-awaited movie threequel Paddington In Peru. The quartet will join series favorites Ben Whishaw and Hugh Bonneville, who are set to return.

Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Imelda Staunton are also in talks with Studiocanal and producer David Heyman to return for the pic, which will film in the UK, Peru, and Colombia with principal photography set for July 24.

Colman will play The Reverend Mother, described as a blithe and sunny guitar-playing nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears. Banderas plays Hunter Cabot, a dashing and intrepid riverboat captain who offers to help the Brown family on their Peruvian adventure. His daughter, Gina Cabot, will be played by Rachel Zegler. Mortimer joins the Brown family as Mrs. Brown, replacing Sally Hawkins, who portrayed the character in Paddington and Paddington 2.

Deadline first told you that the threequel was in the works. It has been six years since the second film in the hit franchise. Paddington in Peru sees the bear embark on a new adventure that will take him from Windsor Gardens to Peru.

Story will follow Paddington as he returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Studiocanal is fully backing the movie and will release Paddington in Peru in the UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Australia/New Zealand, and Poland. Sony Pictures holds rights for the rest of the world, excluding Russia, China, and Japan.

Dougal Wilson is directing from a story by Paddington 1 & 2 collaborators Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton with the screenplay by Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont. The threequel is being produced by Heyman and Rosie Alison with Rob Silva as co-producer. Paul King, Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford, Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, and Dan MacRae are EPs. The two previous films scored more than $500M between them at the box office and both were BAFTA-nominated.

“I am absolutely delighted to be working with such a wonderful cast on the next installment of the Paddington story,” Wilson said. “I was already an enormous fan of our returning actors, but for them to be joined by Olivia, Antonio, Emily, and Rachel is beyond thrilling.”

On her resignation, Hawkins said: “For me, it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own.”

She added: “However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world. I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family – the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”

