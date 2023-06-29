Olga Kurylenko & Armand Assante Set For Home Invasion Thriller ‘Misdirection’

EXCLUSIVE: Black Widow actress Olga Kurylenko and American Gangster actor Armand Assante are toplining Kevin Lewis’ latest feature thriller, Misdirection, which looks to shoot later this year.

Oliver Trevena is also part of the cast.

Oliver Trevena Sergei Sarakhanov

The pic follows a desperate couple (Kurylenko and Trevena), who have pulled off a string of high-end break-ins to pay off a mob debt. When they attempt to rob their latest victim, they find themselves caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse where the tables are turned and the hunters become the hunted.

“I am over the moon to be working with Olga, Armand, Oliver, and the rest of our amazing and talented team on crafting a tight, edge-of-your-seat thriller that will entertain audiences worldwide,” said Lewis, who is best known for the recent horror/comedy cult film, Willy’s Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage.

Lacy McClory wrote Misdirection. Marcus Englefield and George Lee produced for Storyoscopic Films (Animal Crackers, Danger Close) along with Trevena (Another Day In America), Michael Mendelsohn for Patriot Pictures (God Is A Bullet, Cut Throat City), and Matt Drake for Abbott Street Films.



“Balls-to-the-wall thrillers are just so fun to make, and with Kevin Lewis at the helm, he is sure to deliver another exciting and wildly imaginative film. This is our third feature together and we look forward to bringing his vision to life on the big screen,” said Englefield and Lee, who previously collaborated with Lewis on the horror films The Accursed and Oak, the latter of which is currently in post-production.

EPs are Natalie Perotta (Cut Throat City, God Is A Bullet) and Fred Hedman (Paws of Fury, The Ledge). Union Patriot Capital is in talks to finance (subject to rights and sales). GFM Film Sales is handling worldwide sales.

“We’re delighted to be working with Kevin and this producing on this gripping thriller with the level of talent involved, adding to our growing slate of high concept genre films,” said Hedman.

Added actor/producer Trevena, “I am so excited to be working again with my recent co-star and friend from The Paradox Effect, Olga Kurylenko. With Armand Assante on board, this will be a thrill ride both on the set and in the theater.”

Storyoscopic Films recently wrapped Worth The Wait, the ensemble romantic comedy starring Lana Condor, and are in post-production on the high concept comedy Tiger Mom starring Ken Jeong.

Kurylenko is represented by Independent Talent Group, UTA, and managed by Untitled Entertainment. Assante is represented by longtime manager Jeff Goldberg. Trevena is represented by Independent Talent Group and managed by Luber Roklin Entertainment.