Titanic Submarine Search Moves To Critical Stage As Oxygen Supply Nears End

Search and rescue operations continue after tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada

The search for the OceanGate submarine is nearing a critical stage with the submersible’s oxygen supply due to expire this morning.

The Titan sub went missing hours after setting off for the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Canada earlier this week. Rescue teams using high-tech robotic equipment have been desperately searching for the five crew members on board the sub, which can provide about 96 hours of oxygen.

The possibility exists the crew have been conserving energy and noises have been detected deep underwater but so far the sub has not been located. It’s believed oxygen onboard will last until about 7am ET/4am PT, though sea captains have said the projected supply could last longer.

This morning, the president of the Explorers Club, an international organisation involved in scientific explorations that counts two of those onboard Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Hamish Harding, tweeted to say: “There is good cause for hope, and we are making it more hopeful.”

The US Coast Guard as expanded the search area, which is currently covering about 10,000 sq ft of the North Atlantic ocean.

TV channels have been quick to respond to the unfolding events, with the UK’s Channel 5 ordering a quick turnaround doc, Titan Sub: Lost at Sea. ITN is making the program for the Paramount Global-owned network.