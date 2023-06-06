Norman Lear Weighs In On WGA Strike: “I Now Watch Talented Writers Struggle To Earn A Living”

Norman Lear showed solidarity to the striking writers Tuesday by posting a sympathetic message on his Instagram page.

The legendary writer-producer, who turned 100 last July, reminded folks that while he has served “other posts” in Hollywood, “I have been, at my core, a writer.”

“A writer who struggled and anguished to put words to paper that would provoke, create conversation, humanize us, help us see each other — words that would matter. I wrote in the very first year of television, when writers were revered. I now watch talented writers struggle to earn a living wage without the path to a career like mine.”

“The stories we tell, the stories I can now watch on any device, are the stories that connect us, engage us, make us laugh and cry together, and inspire understanding and compassion. That is something to be protected and cherished.”

“I stand with writers and the Writers Guild of America, my union. The industry is stronger when we stand together to protect our collective community.”

The multiple Emmy winner remains an active producer.

Born July 27, 1922 in Connecticut, Lear flew combat missions in World War II before he began his storied career in television, first with variety shows like The Martha Raye Showand The Andy Williams Show before creating such hits as Sanford and Son, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Maude, All in the Family, Good Times, One Day At A Time, The Jeffersons, The Facts of Life, among others.