Women In Film Screening Series To Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary Will Launch With ‘Norma Rae’

Norma Rae
Sally Field in 'Norma Rae' 20th Century Fox Film Corp/Everett Collection

Women in Film, Los Angeles said Monday that it is launching a screening series to celebrate the nonprofit organization’s 50th anniversary, and has picked a timely movie to kick it off.

The series will kick off June 29 with the 1979 film Norma Rae starring Sally Field, who won the Oscar for her role as a single mom and factory worker who fights to unionize her workplace despite the dangers involved. The screening, taking place at Vidiots in Los Angeles, will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Field and Norma Rae producers Tamara Asseyev and Alexandra Rose and moderated by Lake Bell, a WIF board member and chair of WIF’s 50th Anniversary Committee.

The news comes as the Writers Guild enters its eighth week of a strike and SAG-AFTRA is currently in contract talks with the Hollywood studios over new film and TV contracts.

WIF, founded in 1973 to work for gender equity in the industry, said its screening series will “spotlight a pivotal film or television series per decade made by women to celebrate women and people of underrepresented genders working in front of and behind the camera throughout the last 50 years.” More programming will be announced soon.

“WIF has been working tirelessly for the last 50 years to increase representation and parity for women in Hollywood,” said Kirsten Schaffer, WIF’s CEO. “We can think of no greater way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than to shine a light on amazing collaborations between women in our industry over the past five decades.”

