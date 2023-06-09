Skip to main content
Noreen Nash Dies: Actress In ‘The Big Fix’ And ‘The Red Stallion’ Was 99

Noreen Nash as 'Ellen Reynolds' in a publicity shot from the movie 'The Red Stallion', 1947, United States. Lion Films/De Carvalho Collection/Getty Images

Noreen Nash, an actress who starred in the films The Bix Fix and The Red Stallion and had a small role in James Dean’s classic Giant, has died. She was 99.

The Neptune Society confirmed her June 6 death in Sherman Oaks but gave no other details.

Nash received a screen test after being crowned Apple Blossom Queen in her hometown of Wenatchee, Washington while she was still in high school. She began acting in the mid-1940s in several small, uncredited roles.

Her big break came in 1947, when Nash starred in The Big Fix, a film about a gambling ring fixing college basketball games. That led to roles in such films as The Red Stallion, Assigned to Danger, The Checkered Coat, and Phantom From Space, among other movies of the 1940s and ‘50s.

Nash also appeared in such TV shows as “The Lone Ranger,” “The Abbott and Costello Show,” “My Little Margie,” “Dragnet,” and “77 Sunset Strip” before retiring from acting in the early 1960s. She then turned her talents to writing, and wrote several books.  

No memorial service has been planned.

