Noah Baumbach To Publish First Book With Knopf

EXCLUSIVE: Marriage Story filmmaker Noah Baumbach has set his next project, but it’s not for the screen.

We understand the writer-director is working on his first book, a memoir, which is currently untitled, and has been snapped up in what we hear was a highly competitive auction.

Knopf has taken North American rights. Jordan Pavlin, Knopf SVP and Editor-in-Chief acquired the book from Byrd Leavall and Albert Lee at United Talent Agency. Knopf will publish the book in hardcover, e-book, and in audio by Penguin Random House. UK Commonwealth rights were sold by Sophie Lambert of C&W on behalf of Byrd Leavell and Albert Lee, and acquired, at auction, by Jocasta Hamilton Publisher at John Murray.

Specific details about the book are being kept under wraps, but we understand the work will, in some way, chart the Barbie co-scribe’s life and career through key experiences and his relationship with cinema. What Knopf acquired is a treatment or outline for the book, with Baumbach set to start work on the full project in the future.

Born in Brooklyn in 1969, Baumbach is the son of two film critics, Georgia Brown and Jonathan Baumbach. His first pic, 1995’s Kicking and Screaming, was based on his time at Vassar College. His second feature, The Squid and the Whale (2005), the tale of a collapsing family, earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Since then, he has directed a further nine features, including White Noise; Marriage Story, which received 6 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and a win for Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress; The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected); While We’re Young; Mistress America; Frances Ha; Greenberg; Margot at the Wedding; and the documentary De Palma.

Baumbach also co-wrote Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou with filmmaker Wes Anderson. His work can next be seen on the big screen this summer in Barbie, which he co-wrote with his partner, Greta Gerwig.

He is represented by UTA and Narrative.