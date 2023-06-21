‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 A Go At Hulu With Nicole Kidman Back As Star & EP; Liv Ullman, Murray Bartlett, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers & Aras Aydin Cast

Hulu is proceeding with the long-rumored second season of Nine Perfect Strangers. Nicole Kidman is returning to executive producer and star, with a new group of the titular strangers around her. Two-time Oscar nominee Liv Ullman, Emmy winner Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus The Last Of Us), Dolly de Leon (Triangles Of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Turkish actor Aras Aydin are set to star opposite Kidman, sources tell Deadline, with casting of the remaining roles ongoing.

Based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s book, Nine Perfect Strangers hails from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Fifth Season.

Season 2 is said to be following the general formula of the first installment in a new location, the Swiss Alps. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort’s director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Nine Perfect Strangers, which started off as a limited series, debuted in September 2021 as Hulu’s most-watched Hulu original ever — drama, comedy, limited series or unscripted — on premiere day as well as after five days on the service, according to the streamer.

Season 1 was co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth. It also starred Melissa McCarthy. Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.